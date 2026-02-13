A Penparcau man who damaged two windows in Aberystwyth had been fined by magistrates.
Neil Jones, of 64 Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 12 February.
The 43-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in December to damaging the window of a property in Thespian Street as well as the window of Evola men’s hairdressers on Chalybeate Street – both on 17 October last year.
Magistrates handed Jones a fine of £40 and ordered him to pay £504 in compensation.
Jones must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
A separate charge of drug possession in Aberystwyth was dismissed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.