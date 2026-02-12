A play about a puppet fighting for his independence as his Puppetry Living Allowance is under threat is coming to Aberystwyth and Aberdyfi.
Hijinx, in association with Blind Summit, present ‘Meet Fred’.
With an age guidance of 14+ (the show contains strong language, adult themes and puppet nudity) and with a running time of 80 minutes with no interval, the show will be at Neuadd Dyfi on Friday, 27 February, and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 28 February (both at 7.30pm).
This darkly funny, internationally acclaimed satire follows Fred, a puppet fighting for his independence as his Puppetry Living Allowance is under threat, and the show is described as a hilariously subversive take on bureaucracy, disability rights, and what it means to be human.
