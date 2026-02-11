Have you heard of Terminalia?
I hadn’t until a friend posted about it on Facebook.
Aberystwyth’s Roger Boyle organises a Terminalia walk there every year. This year’s is at 11am on 23 February.
“Rendezvous at Castle Point (the pointy bit of the prom)” Roger explains, adding: “Terminalia was a Roman festival when, at the end of their calendar year, the boundaries of the towns were followed. Various groups world-wide choose to do this today (https://terminaliafestival.org/#events).
“I have chosen to follow the track of the Aberystwyth town walls most years since 2017.
“One year I did Haverfordwest walls instead, and another I joined a group of people for Shrewsbury walls.
“I have a website describing Aber’s walls at https://www.rogerdboyle.net/AberWalls/index.htm. The walk takes about 35/40 minutes.”
Aberystwyth’s walls have disappeared over several centuries.
“Various accounts tell us the masonry was repurposed as houses for people to live in, so not a bad thing,” Roger adds.
“While the walls are no longer visible, their route is easy to trace. The town map is very clear to this day, and various historical sources confirm the course as: Castle Point, South to Tan Y Cae, Along to Heol Y Bont, Dan Dre, Chalybeate Street, Baker Street, Alfred Place, Crynfryn Row, Marine Terrace, King Street, Y Ro Fawr, Castle Point
“There were gates at Heol Y Bont, Great Darkgate Street, Eastgate and Pier Street, and various other points of note exist along the way.
“Terminalia was celebrated in Aberystwyth in 2023, 2020, in 201 and in 2017.
“In 2019, a small celebration was held in the neglected once walled town of Haverfordwest, 2021 was a victim of Covid-19, and 2022 was celebrated in Shrewsbury.
“Some words of wisdom are available, that enthusiasts might read in advance.”
