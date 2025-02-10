A Penparcau woman has been fined and handed a community order after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a woman at an Aberystwyth pub and assaulting a police officer at the town’s railway station.
Eira Platt, of 26 Fourth Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.
The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Alison Bowen at The Hoptimist on Alexandra Road on 30 December last year.
Platt also admitted assaulting Pc McNamara at Aberystwyth railway station on the same day.
She was handed a 12 month community order to include rehabilitation and fined £250.
Platt was ordered to pay £150 compensation.
She must also pay prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.