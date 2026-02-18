Two Aberystwyth bookshops have been named as finalists for the Independent Bookshop of the Year award.
One west Wales town now boasts two finalists - with both Llyfrau Ystwyth Books on Princess Street and the Bookshop by the Sea on Market Street in Aberystwyth named as national finalists for Wales.
The awards showcase the bookshops across the country that continue to thrive with creative, specialist and community-centred activities boosting sales in the face of the cost-of-living and business-rates crises.
Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller deputy editor, said: “The most gratifying thing about the 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year is not just the record number of submissions, but the Grade-A quality of each and every one of them.
“We all know the current travails of the High Street in general, but indies across the UK and Ireland are meeting the difficulties with grit, innovation and community spirit.
“What impresses is how these shops are nimbly and proactively moving into areas that tap into local needs, such as launching festivals, fundraisers, wellness groups and supporting local schools.
“All this on top of the core mission of spreading the joy of books, which indies arguably do better and with more passion than any other sector.”
Aberystwyth’s success is alongside Books at the Dragon’s Garden in Llandovery, Chepstow’s Books & Gifts, the Berwyn Bookshop in Buckley and the Bookshop Mold as well as others in Cardiff, Swansea and Penarth.
The regional and country winners will be announced on 10 March, whilst the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, on 11 May 2026.
The overall winner also receives a cheque for £5,000 from sponsor Gardners at the awards ceremony.
