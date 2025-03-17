A Ponterwyd man has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after being caught drink driving in Aberystwyth.
Timothy McLean, of Ar Graig, Ponterwyd Village, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
The court heard that the 63-year-old was stopped by police while driving at Coleg Ceredigion in Aberystwyth on 23 November.
Laboratory blood testing showed that McLean had 106 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Magistrates disqualified McLean from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.