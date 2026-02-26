So many public saunas have been set up that there is now a map connecting the hotspots, which trail across the country.
The Act, described as the first of its kind, creates a legal obligation across sectors to plan ‘for the well-being of future generations’, requiring social, cultural, environmental, and economic initiatives to think in more than just short-term goals.
The Act takes inspiration from indigenous communities across the world who incorporate the ‘not-yet-born’ into their daily decisions.
Following the cross-cultural thinking comes the celebration of the Scandinavian-inspired saunas that are proliferating - a place in the world that has a different approach to community connection (and nudity) by harnessing the power of a wood burner and the drive to keep warm in Wales’ many cold, damp months.
At the celebrations in Aberystwyth on 21 January, two Finnish-Irish brothers were invited to speak about their founding of Bala’s first hot box, Niku-Naku Sauna.
Erannan Bent was one of the guest speakers, along with Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales.
Erannan said: “For us, Finnish sauna is all about community; it’s an inclusive space where everyone is welcome.
“As humans, we have a basic need for social connection, health and wellbeing, and a need to feel like we belong.
“This is the important role that sauna culture has in building and strengthening cohesive communities.
“It bridges the gap between demographics, diverse cultures, backgrounds, political and religious beliefs; we all have these needs that must be met to live a full life, and in the sauna, we can share in this moment together.
“There is a Finnish proverb which states, ‘all people are created equal, but nowhere more so than in a sauna’.
“We leave status symbols and personal belongings at the door, meeting each other on the same level.
“Anyone with a towel, swimwear, and a bottle of water can take part.
“In a time where polarisation is the norm, this shared space and sense of unity is even more important.
“A place where we can enjoy each other's company, without the use of alcohol, which can often fuel arguments rather than conversation.”
Whilst some sauna companies are high-end, choosing to market themselves for those with disposable income for a high-quality sweat, others keep their prices low and host events to keep their saunas accessible - Niku-Naku run ‘pay-as-you-feel’ sessions, whilst Dyfi Sauna in Aberdyfi is community-owned and therefore low-priced.
Others, like Aberpoeth in Aberystwyth, host community events with free sessions for charity runners, with one coming up shortly for International Women’s Day on 8 March.
Niku-Naku are aiming to expand soon with a second sauna on the coast in Tywyn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.