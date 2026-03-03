Ysgol Penglais has issued a warning over a number of TikTok accounts the school says are harassing staff.
In a letter to parents, Ceredigion’s largest secondary school says it will report the TikToks to police if the accounts are not taken down within 24 hours and have appealed for information on the accounts.
The TikToks appear to have taken images of staff from other parts of the internet.
Hayley Leighton, Deputy Headteacher at Ysgol Penglais, said in a letter to parents and pupils: "We have been made aware of several TikToks which have been made about our staff without their permission.
"Some of the TikToks are offensive and can be classed as harassment.
"It appears there are several accounts which have been set up relating to our school and could have been set up by current students.
"If anyone can help by sharing any information about the accounts and the content being shared, we would be very grateful.
"Our staff work extremely hard for our school and students and we do not want our staff to be subjected to this on any social media platform.
"Staff are entitled to privacy and students should not be taking images from any online sites and creating reels, clips or pictures of our staff.
"We have a clear duty of care towards our staff and wish to protect them from any harassment such as this.
"We have already reported the matter to TikTok, and they will be taking action.
"Unfortunately, we are also having to take further action and report anything to the police should the accounts not be taken down within 24 hours of this letter being sent to everyone.
"If the accounts are still present on TikTok after this time then the police will be dealing with the matter."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.