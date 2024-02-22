A Ponterwyd man who got behind the wheel in Aberystwyth while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for 19 months.
Samuel Williams, of 23 Maesyrawel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 February.
The court heard that the 29-year-old was stopped while driving on Cambrian Street on 28 January.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Williams had 72 microgrammess of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Williams also admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.
He was disqualified from driving for 19 months and fined £600.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £240 surcharge.