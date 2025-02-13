A Pontrhydfendigaid man who cut across road lines on a bend and almost caused a collision has been fined.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 12 February that Michael Turtle, of 8-9 Teifi Street, was driving a Ford Transit on the A485 near Llanio in Carmarthenshire on 3 July.
Dashcam footage showed Turtle “cutting the right-hand bend, crossing the white centre line” as a car was approaching in the opposite direction.
The oncoming car was “forced to slam on the brake to avoid a collision.”
Turtle was fined £153 and handed three penalty points, but escaped a ban under the totting procedure after magistrates said it would lead to a “loss of employment.”
Turtle must also pay £110 costs and a £61 surcharge.