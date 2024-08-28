A Waunfawr man has been fined after admitting using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth.
Patrick Burnell, of Pantyrhos, Waunfawr Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 August.
The 50-year-old had initially denied using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Jon Evans in Aberystwyth on 10 June, but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Burnell was fined £500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge of £200.