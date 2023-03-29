A LLANBRYNMAIR 20-year-old who drove a quad bike dangerously while without a licence and uninsured on the A487 has been banned from the road for a year.
Leighton Jones, of Isfryn, Dolfach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 March.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on a red quad bike on the A487 at Machynlleth on 11 February this year.
He also admitted driving otherwise than inaccordance with a licence and without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months and he must take an extended test to regain his licence.
He must also pay £85 costs.