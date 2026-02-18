The film was shown in the town for the first time earlier this month, bringing together the many local contributors for the premiere.
Pinwydd by Jenő Davies and Iolo Walker follows a humanoid lamb disillusioned with small-town life, harnessing sci-fi tropes to reflect on life in contemporary mid-Wales.
They estimate that over 70 local people were involved in the final product.
The event began at the old Dyfi bridge, where a car-turned-jet (becoming Blod, one of the film's main characters) led a brass procession to the arts venue, Sploj.
The venue was at capacity and full of locals eager to see the film since its launch at Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff in summer 2025.
Jenő said: “We had a really amazing turnout and atmosphere.
“We were really excited to show the film on home ground, in the very building we had used as a studio for all our interior scenes of the film.
“It was a particularly special evening because it was the first time so many members of the production team were in the same room.”
The film screening was followed by a talk by some of the makers, including Chapter’s curator Sim Panaser, composer Cerys Hafana, producer Sienna Holmes, animator Nick Delap, sound designer Finn McCormack, and Director of Photography Will Tremlett.
Sim said: “Jenő and Iolo’s take on rurality as a space of refuge and alternative world-building is vital in a world that’s becoming increasingly divisive.”
The team aim to show the film, made with support from Arts Council Wales and Tŷ Cerdd, in more venues and online.
The pair will also soon be hosting a two-day workshop with young creatives in Abergavenny with Peak Cymru, on themes of fantasy, inter-dimensionality and creating anti-capitalist futures.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.