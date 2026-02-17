Awyr Iach (Fresh Air) is a National Lottery-funded service offering residents in and around Machynlleth free weekly outdoor activities to boost health and wellbeing.
Within the first two months of the service's launch, they found 52 per cent of the 69 participants who responded to their survey had increased their levels of exercise, 76 per cent felt more connected to their community and nature, and 88 per cent had gained new skills or knowledge.
Mental health had also improved, as one service user said: “The course providers created a safe space that was great to attend each week.
“The experience has helped calm anxiety attacks and bring a clearer, calmer few weeks.
“[I’m] feeling more passionate and positive about life.”
Another said: “I am more aware of the need to walk, keeping down cholesterol, and of the onset of diabetes.
“It has also been enjoyable meeting new people, new walks in our local area.”
Awyr Iach was developed in response to local need, identified by residents and healthcare providers, to offer outdoor activities to complement clinical care to address issues such as anxiety, depression, mobility and joint pain.
Dr Sara Bradbury Willis, a Dyfi Valley Health GP, said: “It is something that we found to be important for our patients in the past and hopefully now in the future.
“We feel really lucky that it’s something we can signpost people to, who are going through difficult times or need to be more socially connected.
“It's been great to be involved.”
Professionally led activities include walking, movement, woodland skills, foraging, arts and crafts, and animal therapy, with monthly drop-in taster sessions.
Participants can self-refer or be referred by a healthcare provider.
