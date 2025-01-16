A Rhayader man who drove into the back of a school bus has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Huw Wadsworth, of Toliba, Hazelmere Estate, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The court heard that the 22-year-old was driving a Ford Transit on the B4389 Aberbechan Road in Newtown on 19 June.
The court heard that a school bus had come to a stop in order to pass a lorry when Wadsworth’s vehicle travelling behind the bus “failed to react in time and collided with the rear of the bus.”
Wadsworth sustained slight injury and both vehicles sustained damage.
Wadsworth was fined £200, handed five penalty points, and must pay £110 costs and an £80 surcharge.