A Rhydlewis couple who tried to sell fake designer clothes and perfume have been fined by magistrates.
Peter Edward Hinchen and Sharon Hopkins, both of 5 Bro Hawen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
Hinchen, 54, and 38-year-old Sharon Hopkins both pleaded guilty to offering for sale “trainers, clothing and fragrances” that were “likely to be mistaken” for brands including Nike, North Face, Adidas, Armani, and Dior.
Each were fined £200 by magistrates and were ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Hinchen and Hopkins must also pay £200 in prosecution costs each.
Magistrates also made an order to forfeit the items, which will be destroyed by Ceredigion County Council officers who brought the prosecution.