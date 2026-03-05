A Rhydyfelin man who sent “excessive amounts of unwanted communication” to a woman has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a harassment charge.
Ioan Lewis, of 8 Maes Gosen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
The 31-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the harassment of Katie Fletcher between 10 January and 10 February last year by sending “excessive amounts of unwanted communication”.
Lewis changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Lewis was handed a six month conditional discharge by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.
