A Llandysul man has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drink driving charge.
Jordan Smyth, of Top Flat, Compton House, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
The court heard that the 31-year-old was stopped while driving a Mazda on the A484 at Newcastle Emlyn on 12 September last year.
Laboratory testing showed that Smyth had alcohol in his blood exceeding the prescribed limit.
Magistrates disqualified Smyth from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £537.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £215.
