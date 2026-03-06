A Tanygroes man who pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on minor roads in Capel Iwan in an attempt to evade police has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Geraint Jones, of 4 Henllys, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 40-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in January to driving a Peugeot 307 dangerously to evade police officers on “numerous unclassified roads” in Capel Iwan on 28 August last year.
At the hearing in January, Jones had also admitted charges of refusing to give a blood sample to police as well as driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same day.
He had also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to stop when asked by a police officer.
Magistrates sentenced Jones to 24 weeks in prison but suspended the sentence for 12 months.
Magistrates said that the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Jones exhibited “prolonged, persistent and deliberate dangerous driving to evade police”.
Magistrates also said Jones deliberately refused to give a blood sample.
The sentence was suspended because “probation have indicated there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”, the court heard.
Magistrates also said that “immediate custody would impact the business and accommodation” of Jones.
He had also “shown remorse” for the offences, the court heard.
As well as the suspended jail sentence, Jones was also disqualified from driving by magistrates for a total of 36 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
