Roofer faces fraud charges
Thursday 15th September 2022 3:55 pm
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )
A CILCENNIN roofer will appear in court next month charged with a number of fraud and misleading and aggressive practices.
A hearing was due to be held at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on the charges against Danny Vaughan McClelland, of Bronhaul.
The 29-year-old is charged with five counts of fraud relating to roofing work at two homes between March and July last year.
McClelland also faces charges of misleading commercial practices, engaging in aggressive practices, and carrying on a business “with the intention to defraud creditors.”
The case was adjourned until 7 October at the request of the defence.
