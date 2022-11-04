Roofer to stand trial over fraud
A CILCENNIN roofer will stand trial in crown court next month after appearing in court to plead not guilty to a litany of fraud and misleading, aggressive, and unfair commercial practice charges.
Danny Vaughan McClelland, of Bronhaul, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 4 November.
The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to 26 charges including giving misleading information, aggressive business practices, and fraud over roofing work for Antony Frank Minett at Bron y Glyn, Bronwydd between 1 March and 31 July last year.
Not guilty pleas were also entered to carrying on a business - Weathershield Roofing and Property Maintenance - with the intention to defraud creditors.
McClelland is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on 2 December.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
