Roofer to stand trial over fraud

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 7th November 2022 4:55 pm
Llanelli Magistrates Court
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )

A CILCENNIN roofer will stand trial in crown court next month after appearing in court to plead not guilty to a litany of fraud and misleading, aggressive, and unfair commercial practice charges.

Danny Vaughan McClelland, of Bronhaul, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 4 November.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to 26 charges including giving misleading information, aggressive business practices, and fraud over roofing work for Antony Frank Minett at Bron y Glyn, Bronwydd between 1 March and 31 July last year.

Not guilty pleas were also entered to carrying on a business - Weathershield Roofing and Property Maintenance - with the intention to defraud creditors.

McClelland is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on 2 December.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.

