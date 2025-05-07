A Saron man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Elliott Dunnell, of 26 Trewern, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW on the A486 at Pentrecwrt on 5 December last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Dunnell had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Dunnell from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.