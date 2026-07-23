A Capel Seion man with a long history of harassment offences who again targeted women at their place of work has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Mark Bolderston, of Brynhir, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 22 July.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two charges of harassment without violence, both between 2 October 2025 and 28 May this year.
The court heard that Bolderston harassed Julie Jenkins by making several calls to her work place, with emails “showing a repeated pattern of behaviour.”
Bolderston also harassed Anwen Raftree over the same period, including by making “serious allegations” and posting on her partner’s Facebook page.
The court heard that Bolderston’s actions included “targeting family and employers” and the offences were “committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.”
Bolderston was handed a total of 18 weeks in jail, suspended for two years.
Magistrates suspended the jail sentence because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Magistrates also made Bolderston the subject of a community order to include 90 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring as well as up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Bolderston was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs and was made the subject of restraining orders.
Bolderston was jailed in 2024 for similar offences against Anwen Raftree and Julie Jenkins, as well as towards Senedd Member Elin Jones who he said she should be “strung up” in a series of distressing messages.
In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sending offensive emails to Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, repeatedly calling Plaid Cymru members ‘paedophiles’ after the arrest – and subsequent conviction - of then MS Simon Thomas for possession of indecent images.
In 2017, Bolderston stood for election for Ceredigion County Council as an independent candidate for the Aberystwyth central ward.
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