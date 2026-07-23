A Dol-y-Bont man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for assaulting a man just a month after a restraining order was imposed.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing in April to assaulting David Smith in Dol-y-Bont on 8 April but changed his plea to guilty ahead of trial on 2 July.
Turner-Wright also admitted damaging concrete slabs at Mr Smith’s home, as well as breaching a restraining order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
Magistrates handed Turner-Wright 26 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
He was also given an alcohol abstinence order for 90 days and must pay compensation and £400 costs.
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