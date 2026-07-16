Women’s voices should be heard and their pain should not simply be endured, Wales’s first Women’s Health Minister has vowed.
Delyth Jewell said she was determined to tackle the normalisation of pain in women’s healthcare and wanted to ensure women’s voices were listened to.
Speaking during a Women’s Health Summit, she said: "For too long, women's health has been treated as an afterthought.
“No woman should be afraid to speak up about pain or things that don't feel right.
“Women should be believed about their bodies, and I am determined to change the culture that has let too many women down.
”Women's voices helped create the Women's Health Plan.
“Now we're making sure those voices continue to shape what comes next."
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