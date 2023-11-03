AN ABERYSTWYTH sex offender is due to appear in court charged with possession of indecent images of children, extreme pornographic images of animals as well as a slew of charges of failing to comply with the sex offenders register and a sexual harm prevention order.
Simon Noble, of 36 Portland Road, is due to appear before Aberystwyth magistrates on Wednesday, 8 October.
The 48-year-old is charged with possessing seven indecent images of children in Aberystwyth between 1 September 2021 and 8 September 2022 as well as possessing two prohibited images of a child between the same dates.
He is also charged with three breaches of a sexual harm prevention order made by Swansea Crown Court in July 2020 by having software to hide his internet history, having remote storage for images, and having a device capable of accessing the internet without informing police - along with counts of failing to comply with address and financial details notifications of the sex offenders register.