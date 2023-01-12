A ST DOGMAELS man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sending a fake bomb through the post to a home in a Cornwall village.
Lee Francis Moody was charged by Devon & Cornwall Police in connection to an incident which left the bomb squad being called in and homes being evacuated in Flushing near Falmouth, on Sunday 8 January.
The 58-year-old appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 January and pleaded not guilty to a charge of that on 21 December at Guildford, Surrey, he “dispatched by means of post an article namely a homemade mocked explosive device with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property.”
Moody is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 February, and was remanded in custody until that date.