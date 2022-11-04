Suspended jail after assault
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting assaulting a woman and smashing her phone.
Barry Jones, of 19 Pentre Jane Morgan, Penglais, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 November.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Charlotte Morgan in Aberystwyth on 23 October.
He also admitted smashing an iPhone 11 and a mirror belonging to the victim, as well as a charge of possession of 1.49g of cannabis.
Magistrates, who said the assault was “serious” and “unprovoked”, sentenced Jones to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months.
He was also given a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
Jones must also pay compensation of £900, costs of £85, and was made th subject of a restraining order.
