A BALA man has been handed an 18 week suspended prison sentence after appearing in court to admit a fraud charge.
Andrew Smythe, of 81 Blaen Ddol, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by claiming he owned a caravan which he did not, and intending to make £200, in Bala on 13 June this year.
Smythe also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Katy Brayne in Bala on 23 May.
Magistrates sentenced Smythe to a total of 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offences are “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because of Smythe’s previous convictions, and that they were “committed whilst subject to a community order”.
The custodial sentence was suspended, magistrates ruled, because Smythe is “working well with probation.”
Smythe was also handed a community order to include 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay compensation to the victim of £200, and costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.