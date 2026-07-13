A Cardigan man who stole three bottles of champagne from a Pembrokeshire supermarket has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Daniel Saunders, of 56 Golwg Y Castell, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 13 July.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to stealing three bottles of champagne worth £86 from the M&S store in Haverfordwest on 17 December last year.
Magistrates sentenced Saunders to nine weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Saunders has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.
The sentence was suspended because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.
Saunders must also undergo six months of drug treatment and pay £85 costs and £86 compensation.
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