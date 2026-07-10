Ceredigion County Council is to fund a free bus from Cardigan to this year's National Eisteddfod in Llantood.
'Bws yr Arglwydd Rhys' will operate daily from 7am until midnight between Cardigan town centre and Eisteddfod y Garreg Las Maes in Llantood from 1 to 8 August.
The shuttle service is free and fully funded by Ceredigion County Council.
The bus will depart from Finch Square, Cardigan on the hour, every hour and depart from the Eisteddfod Maes on the half hour.
The council hopes the bus will provide an opportunity for visitors to explore Cardigan in the daytime and throughout the evening.
Cllr Clive Davies said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this service during the Eisteddfod.”
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