Suspended jail sentence for racially aggravated harassment and assaulting a police officer

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting racially aggravated harassment and assaulting a police officer.

Luke Eira, of Room 5, Ty Nesaf, 14 Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment in Aberystwyth on 2 December last year.

He also admitting assaulting Pc 245 Milliner during the same incident.

Magistrates sentenced Eira to a total of 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Eira must also undertake alcohol treatment for nine months, as well as rehabilitation activities.