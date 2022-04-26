Suspended jail sentence for racially aggravated harassment and assaulting a police officer
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 26th April 2022 3:45 pm
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting racially aggravated harassment and assaulting a police officer.
Luke Eira, of Room 5, Ty Nesaf, 14 Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment in Aberystwyth on 2 December last year.
He also admitting assaulting Pc 245 Milliner during the same incident.
Magistrates sentenced Eira to a total of 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.
Eira must also undertake alcohol treatment for nine months, as well as rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |