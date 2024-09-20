An Aberystwyth man found in possession of cannabis, cocaine and two lock knives has been handed a suspended 20 week prison sentence.
Paul Finnigan, of 21 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 18 September.
The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to possession of 1.47 grams of cocaine and 7.52g of cannabis in Aberystwyth on 23 August.
Finnigan also admitted possession of two lock knives.
Magistrates handed Finnigan a 20 week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.
The offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, magistrates said, but the sentence was suspended as there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Finnigan must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.