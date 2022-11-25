Daniel Rogers, of 87 Bro Einon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 November to be sentenced for five thefts.
The 36-year-old had pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to stealing four packs of headphones from B&M in Carmarthen on 21 October; stealing a mobile phone charger and toy car from from B&M in Carmarthen on 16 October; stealing Arbortec Xpert At900 chainsaw gloves size 9 from Charlie’s Stores in Parc y Llyn, Aberystwyth on 15 August; stealing four packets of Fruit Pastilles from David Emery on 7 September; and meat from Morrisons in Aberystwyth on 15 August.
Magistrates sentenced Rogers to a total of eight weeks in prison, suspended for 14 months.
Rogers must also undertake 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order which also includes 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs.