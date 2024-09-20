A Hywel Dda health board staff member from Talybont who stole more than £12,000 in wages has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Emyr Rees-Griffiths, of Tegfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 18 September.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on 28 August to the theft of £12,741.97 in wages he was not entitled to from Hywel Dda University Health Board between 9 September 2022 and 30 April 2023.
Magistrates handed Rees-Griffiths a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.