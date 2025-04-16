Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board – has funded a Tonic Surf Therapy programme worth £4,000.
The funding paid for ten young people receiving support from mental health services to take part in the ten-session programme.
The Tonic Surf Therapy programme provides structured surf instruction and gives young people the opportunity to experience the joy and wellbeing that comes from engaging with the marine environment.
The sessions provide an effective way for Specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (sCAMHS) practitioners to engage with service users in a positive way and help prevent mental health issues from developing or continuing into adulthood.
Alastair Wakely, Service Delivery Manager (sCAMHS), said: “We are so grateful that kind donations from our local communities have funded the Tonic Surf Therapy sessions.
“The sessions are an effective intervention for young people with mental health problems, delivering positive outcomes including improvements in mood, a reduction in thoughts of self-harm and suicide, reduced social anxiety and improved self-esteem.
“The project has also allowed us to evaluate and explore the potential of surf therapy as an effective intervention for young people with mental health problems.”