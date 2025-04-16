Protect Bronglais Services campaign group is gaining momentum ahead of a consultation in May.
The group formed in response to the proposals from Hywel Dda University Health Board that could see stroke services moved out of Bronglais Hospital to one of the hospitals in south Wales.
Ahead of a 12-week public consultation on these proposals set to launch on 29 May, the campaign group needs your thoughts.
They are currently gathering the data of patients who have had to travel for appointments or emergency treatment somewhere other than Bronglais to gain an idea of how often, and how long people are having to travel to south Wales hospitals already.
Lisa Francis, Chair of the campaign group, said: “What’s being fed back to us is that people are already having quite a lot of their regular appointments now held at other hospitals.
“Why are people living in Aberystwyth being referred to hospitals like Glangwili instead of Bronglais?
“Certain things are being farmed out - that’s a concern.
“We are by stealth seeing a denigration of Bronglais.”
The anonymous survey asks questions about the distance, reason for travel, whether time had to be taken off work, or child or elderly care arranged and the cost of the travel.
This comes ahead of the urgent call for those to respond to the public consultation on moving stroke services, which is set to launch in late May.
Aberystwyth Town Council recently threw its weight behind the campaign group, backing a motion to “recognise the work that the group has already done in raising awareness on these issues, and thank them”.
The motion added that the council will “continue to engage with the campaign group, and Hywel Dda on any developments going forward, and will strive to engage with residents and stakeholders to ensure that our residents are adequately heard.”
Powys County Councillors also tabled a motion to support the campaign group.
Plaid Cymru group leader councillor Elwyn Vaughan requested the council “supports and encourages, in principle, the work of the Protect Bronglais Services group in its efforts to prevent any further reduction of services at Bronglais by Hywel Dda University Health Board.”
He added: “Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth provides vital healthcare services for patients in Ceredigion, Powys and wider Mid Wales.
“The Protect Bronglais Services group works to safeguard these essential services and ensure that healthcare provision for the region is maintained.”
Ms Francis, a former Senedd member who helped establish the group in November, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard about these proposals.
“We felt something needed to be done.
“Bronglais has always been under threat under Hywel Dda - we’re on the periphery of their geography.
“I’m afraid it's just too easy not to include Bronglais in their plans.
“They would disagree but that’s my view and the view of our members too.”
Their next public meeting is on Friday 20 June at 7pm at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Complete the survey or find out more about Protect Bronglais Services' work on their new website https://protectbronglais.com/