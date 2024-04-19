A man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny three assaults in Felinfach.
Alex Smith, of 9 Park Terrace, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Alice Martin at an address in Bryn Salem, Felinfach on 11 April and 12 April.
He also denied assaulting Vivienne Ciminera on 12 April.
Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Angela Gbenisona on 12 April.
Smith is due to appear for trial on the three assault charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 July, where he will also be sentenced for the threatening behaviour charge.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.