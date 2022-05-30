Three avoid jail following ‘disgraceful’ prom incident

THREE men have been handed suspended prison sentences after a car was driven at pedestrians on Aberystwyth promenade.

A Swansea Crown Court described the late-night incident on Aberystwyth promenade on 5 October 2019 as ‘disgraceful’ after hearing that the incident had been sparked over an argument about a lighter.

A man was treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident which was caught on camera and showed a car being driven on the pavement of the promenade, aimed at pedestrians.

Three men have been ordered by Judge Huw Rees at Swansea Crown Court to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Allen, 31, 2 Church Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, received a 22-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting affray, causing criminal damage to a police cell, and breaching bail.

Darren George Dragoonis, 35, from 10 Milstead Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after admitting affray.

Jack Paul Smith, 27, from 1 Fulwell Mews, Marson Green Solihull, received a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to affray and being in possession of cannabis.

Judge Rees told the trio when passing down sentence: "You had been welcomed in Aberystwyth, a well-known tourist town and you had thrown the welcome back in their faces.

"Now, being fathers, how would you feel if your children were going out and about in Aberystwyth and saw something like this? It’s an absolute disgrace."