A Trefechan man has been disqualified from driving for three years for drug driving.
Oliver Ardizzone, of Flat 15, Maes y Mor, Pen yr Angor, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 28 August.
The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped while driving on Boulevard St Brieuc in Aberystwyth on 17 February.
Tests showed that Ardizzone had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.
Magistrate disqualified Ardizzone for 36 months and fined him £230.
He must also pay a £92 surcharge.