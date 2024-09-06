A Trefechan man has been disqualified from driving for three years for drug driving.

Oliver Ardizzone, of Flat 15, Maes y Mor, Pen yr Angor, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 28 August.

The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped while driving on Boulevard St Brieuc in Aberystwyth on 17 February.

Tests showed that Ardizzone had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.

Magistrate disqualified Ardizzone for 36 months and fined him £230.

He must also pay a £92 surcharge.