A Tregaron man has appeared in court charged with making indecent images of children, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and possession of extreme animal pornography.
George Adam, of Gwynfa, Lampeter Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 November.
The 26-year-old is charged with making 17 indecent images of children between 27 October 2021 and 13 October 2022.
Adam also faces charges of possession of four prohibited images of a child and 38 images of extreme animal pornography covering the same dates.
Adam is also charged with intentionally attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child via Snapchat between 7 and 21 February 2021.
Adam is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 30 December.