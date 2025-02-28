A Tregaron man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a man in an Aberystwyth pub.
Aeron Pavelin, of Glasfryn, Pentre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.
The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Jason Spencer at Bar 46 on Bridge Street, Aberystwyth on 13 December last year.
Pavelin is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.