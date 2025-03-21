A Tre’r Ddol man has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Aberystwyth.
Jac Jones, of Ynys Tudor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 22-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at the Royal Pier on Marine Terrace on 19 May last year.
Jones entered no plea to the charge at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.