A Llanybydder man has been charged with supplying drugs and jointly accused of distributing counterfeit tobacco.
Kieran Pritchard, of 30 Heol y Gaer, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on 20 March.
The 33-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between 1 October 2022 and 30 December 2023, and possession with intent to supply cocaine in Llanybydder on 29 December 2023.
Pritchard is jointly charged with Rebecca Brammeld-Jones - also of 30 Heol y Gaer – of conspiring to distribute counterfeit Amber Leaf and Golden Virginia tobacco between 1 October 2022 and 30 December 2023.
Pritchard is further charged with possession of £29,139.60 in criminal property.
Pritchard and 33-year-old Brammeld-Jones are next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 22 April.