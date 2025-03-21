A Bow Street man has been remanded in custody charged with engaging in coercive behaviour and twice assaulting a woman.
Paul Keegan, of 27 Tregerddan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 28-year-old is charged with continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards Shannon Nicholas from December last year.
Keegan entered no plea on the charge.
Keegan pleaded not guilty to two charges of assaulting Shannon Nicholas, once in January at Elan Valley, Powys, and another on 11 February in Bow Street.
Keegan admitted a charge of obstructing a police officer in Aberystwyth on 18 March.
Keegan is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 17 April and was remanded in custody until that date.