Trio charged with supply

THREE people have appeared in court charged with supplying cannabis in Aberystwyth.

Devon Spencer, of 8 Buxton Road, Dawley, Telford, and Lewis Hayes and Jade Smith, both of 22 Monsal Avenue, Wolverhampton, all appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 March.

Spencer, 20, 22-year-old Hayes, and Smith, 26, entered no pleas at the hearing to possessing 164.67 grams of cannabis with intent to supply in Aberystwyth on 4 August 2020.

The three also entered no pleas to being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Ceredigion between 9 April 2018 and 4 August 2020.

They are all next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 13 April.