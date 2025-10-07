Three people are facing trial accused of plotting to murder a woman's husband following an attempted staged invasion at a Cenarth caravan park.
Michelle Mills and former soldiers Geraint Berry and Steven Thomas are accused of conspiracy to murder Christopher Mills, a charge all three deny.
Mills is also accused of attempted to pervert the course of justice, which she denies.
The trio are currently facing a three week trial at Swansea Crown Court following an incident at a Cenarth caravan park in September last year.
Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, told the trial that just after 11.30pm on 20 September last year Mr and Mrs Mills were in the lounge of their caravan when there was a knock at the door.
The court was told Mr Mills answered the door to find two masked and gloved man carrying guns, who burst inside, striking him in the face, but he was able to hit one of the intruders, disarming him.
Mr Mills, also a former soldier, managed to disarm the second intruder following a struggle.
Both intruders fled and Mr Mills was left with injuries and in a state 'of shock and confusion'.
Armed officers, police dogs and a helicopter were deployed to the scene, with the helicopter locating Berry and Thomas hiding in bushes.
Police found gasmasks, cable ties, a telescopic gun sight and a 'suicide note' purpotedly written by Christopher Mills, addressed to his wife, in a rucksack on the two men.
Mr Rees said it was the prosecution case that the three defendants had conspired together to murder Christopher Mills.
Michelle Mills told police that she did not know the assailants, but the prosecution says she was in a sexual relationship with Berry and had discussed killing her husband.
He added that a month before the incident, Mr Mills' life insurance policy through his work with Help For Heroes came into force, with his wife as the sole beneficiary of a £124,000 payout in the event of his death.
Geraint Maverick Berry, 46, of Clos Coffa, Clydach, Swansea Valley, Steven Derwyn Thomas, 47, of Villiers Road, Blaengwinfi, Afan Valley, and 46-year-old Ethel Michelle Mills - known as Michelle - of Maes Ty Gwyn, Llangennech, Llanelli, all deny conspiracy to murder.
Mills also denies a count of attempting to pervert the court of justice in relation to deleting phone messages and the account she gave police in the aftermath of the caravan incident.
Berry and Thomas have previously pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.
