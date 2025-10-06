A Trawsgoed man has been jailed following a late night brawl in Aberystwyth town centre which left a man unconscious on the floor.
Ieuan Phillips, 24, of Caerdilo, got involved in a ‘melee’ after being ejected from Downies Vaults on Eastgate on 18 January this year.
Swansea Crown Court heard that Phillips got into an altercation with the doorman, who he assaulted, before getting into an argument outside the pub with Paul Whitehouse.
Both men were held back and Phillips left the scene but returned later, shirtless and both men were seen swinging punches.
During the melee, the complainant went to the floor, at which point Phillips kicked him in the head with his shin making contact, rendering Mr Whitehouse unconscious.
He was taken to Bronglais Hospital where a CT scan showed a fracture to the cheek bone and eye socket along with a broken nose, which required surgery.
The court was told that during the incident, Phillips was hit with a baton by someone ‘dressed in biker-type clothes’ but this person has never been identified.
Phillips handed himself into police the day after the assault.
Phillips appeared in the dock after previously being convicted at trial of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and pleading guilty to assault by beating on the pub doorman.
An impact statement was read to the court by the prosecution barrister, James Hartson, where the victim said he had long suffered with his mental health including post-traumatic stress disorder which he had successfully managed for years with medication but since the incident his self-confidence had taken a big hit and he now rarely leaves the house.
Defence barrister, Ian Ibrahim said Phillips had been out with friends on the night in question when he got into an argument with the doorman, Saviour Orok.
He said after initially walking away his client had heard someone in the area where he thought his brother was shouting "he's got a knife" and had returned to become involved in what was conceded was an "ugly incident".
Mr Ibrahim told the court "perhaps unusually", the complainant had met the victim the day after the incident outside the police station while they both waited for it to open and he said there had been "no animosity" between them.
Judge Geraint Walters said the background to the incident was a "brawl" both inside and outside the pub before Phillips then delivered an "almighty kick" to the complainant's head.
The judge said young men need to understand that when they use violence in drink - whether delivered by punches or kicks - there can be serious consequences to their actions, and they risk causing serious harm.
Phillips was sentenced to 28 months in prison comprising 28 months for grievous bodily harm and one month to run concurrently for the assault on the doorman. The defendant will serve up to half the sentence in custody before being released on licence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.