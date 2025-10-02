With just a month to go, Panic Shack, Melin Melyn, and KhakiKid have been announced as acts joining the Church lineup for Other Voices Cardigan.
They join Gruff Rhys, Westside Cowboy and Ye Vagabonds for intimate performances that will be live-streamed worldwide across the weekend (30 October-1 November).
Broadcaster and Other Voices regular Huw Stephens plays host to the sixth edition of this magical Welsh-Irish festival.
Cardiff Quintet Panic Shack bring their frenetic energy and effervescent brand of socially conscious, intoxicating indie-punk to the Other Voices line-up – their eponymous top 40 album has been one of this year’s most talked about debuts, and 2025 has seen them play Glasto, Reading, Leeds and SXSW and supported the likes of Bob Vylan, Soft Play and Orlando Weeks.
Other Voices favourites from 2024, Melin Melyn are more than just a band. One of the leading acts from the new golden generation of artists from Cymru, Melin Melyn play catchy vintage psychedelic country-surf-pop-twang tunes, inhabited by a cast of colourful characters and magical worlds that chime with today’s off-kilter reality.
Dublin’s KhakiKid draws on influences from Tyler, The Creator, Mac Miller and Irish contemporaries like Kojaque and Bricknasty. The result is a sound that is entirely his own – jazz-tinged, offbeat and emotionally resonant. Playful and self-aware, his songwriting carries both the humour and the heart of his Arab-Irish roots, and have earned him a flourishing cult following in Ireland and beyond.
DJ sets have also been revealed for the Hwb. Canol, Connections, DJ Branwen (Goldhill Disco), DJ Jazzy G, Good Nature Party, Moonshine Sounds, Pyramid Scheme gyda/with Aled Simons, Yann De Galles will keep the dancefloor energy pumping between live sets and into the small hours over the weekend.
The full festival schedule, featuring over 100 live performances over festival weekend, will be available from mid-October via the ‘Other Voices’ festival app.
