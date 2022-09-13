Two months’ jail for serious assault
Subscribe newsletter
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been jailed by magistrates for two months for breaching a domestic violence protection order with a “serious” and “unprovoked” attack on a woman.
David Lloyd, of 59 North Parade, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 26 August.
The 30-year-old admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates Court on 25 August just a day later on 26 August by assaulting Rebecca Roberts.
Magistrates said the offence is “so serious because the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending”, and “because of an unprovoked attack of a serious nature.”
Lloyd also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following a previous release from prison.
Lloyd was jailed for two months.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |